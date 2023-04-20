





Now, when I walk

through the cemetery,

I say aloud the names

of the dead as I pass.

Elma. Clara. Brooke. Millie.

Now I know the gift

of saying the name,

how the syllables invite

an honoring of the life.

Rose. Charles. Harry.

There is one gray stone

that simply says brother.

Brother, I say as I pass.

By the time I reach

the marker for my son,

the air is alive with names.

Finn, I say, as I kneel

in the dirt. Finn.

Sometimes, when I pray,

it’s the only word

I know how to say.







