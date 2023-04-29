after Ruth Stone, “Train Ride”

There are not enough hours to walk by the river,

not enough hours to work and make soup

and dream and sit and do nothing at all.

Is it true there not enough time?

There is time for every word

you have written, every petunia you’ve planted,

for every path you have walked,

for every lover you’ve kissed

and kissed and kissed there is enough time.

No. Not enough. Not enough time for reading

the tall stack of books on the desk.

Not enough time for making the pie crust

from scratch. Not enough time for wandering

in the forest with the soft green hanging moss

until you, too, remember you are a tree.

And yet you have read tall stacks of books.

Many, many tall stacks.

You have made cherry pies and rhubarb pies

and pumpkin pies from scratch.

You have wandered for hours through dappled glades

and draped your hair with moss.

There is enough time for everything you have ever done

and for every moment spent doing nothing at all.

How is it you feel such lack?

Here is the moment. Open it.