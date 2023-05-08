

for Lorrie Gardner





She was weeping that day,

the last day I saw her.

She stepped out of the shadow

into the late October sun,

and she held me on the sidewalk.

And I held her, too.

And we cried.

How many times

had we sat in the soft light

of her classroom

and laughed about things

the students had said?

We planned parties and

field trips and poetry lessons.

We spoke about goals for my children

and goals for ourselves

and kids losing teeth and

ways to teach vocabulary.

We spoke of divorce

and dance, jitters and singing,

ski technique and running

and feeling displaced.

On that last day I saw her,

I don’t remember what we said.

But I remember the open look of her face—

the way she didn’t try to hide her grief,

the way she didn’t try to avoid mine.

Of course we didn’t know then

it would be the last time.

Perhaps a younger version of me

would judge the memory,

would wish we had been smiling,

but I am so grateful to remember

the truth of that moment:

her broken open heart,

my broken open heart,

our arms around each other

with love so fierce, so soft.

