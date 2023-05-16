

When she opened the door,

she could not have known

how the winds would enter, too,

how soon the sands of loss

would blow across the hearth

until drifts filled every corner,

rising in every room,

rising until she knew

the door would never close again.

All she had wanted

was to let in the light.

She could not have known

how the sands of loss

would bury the shovel,

bury the broom,

bury even her will to believe

she could ever again

lock out the world.

How gently now they hold her,

these silken dunes she once

tried to exclude.

She curls into their drifts like a nest.

So easily now the moon enters

spilling shine across the sand.

No longer needing to knock,

it offers her all the light it has.





This poem was inspired by a work of art by fine art photographer Marisa S. White, “Drift into the Unknown.” BY THE WAY!!! (I wasn’t going to tell you about this yet, but what the heck!) … this image is also the cover art for my new poetry album (!!!) Dark Praise, 14 poems of “endarkenment” with amazing guitarist Steve Law. More on that soon. This image will be paired with another poem for the album, but when Marisa asked me to write a poem specifically for this image, how could I refuse!? It haunts me, this image–in the best way.

