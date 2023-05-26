for Joan on her 68th birthday





I wish you the peace

that comes when we trust ourselves

to meet whatever life brings.

I wish you love beyond

happy endings—

the kind of love

that seeps into everything

no matter where the story goes.

Today, I planted cosmos

in the garden. Inevitably,

they will grow into cosmos.

This is what I wish for you—

the delight of growing

inevitably into yourself.

The thrill of knowing

your beauty makes a difference

in the world—

how, in the garden of my heart,

you are ever blooming,

like a surprise larkspur

brought in as a seed,

and now that it’s here,

it will never leave.







Like this: Like Loading...