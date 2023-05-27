

for my daughter





She is the hero of this story,

not because she killed an enemy

or fought a beast or traveled

to a distant snowy and hostile land.

She is the hero because she stayed,

which is sometimes the hardest thing to do.

She is the hero because she is kind.

Because she cries in the movie

when the letter from a dead man

arrives to talk about love.

Because every day she finds ways to laugh.

She is the hero because she holds my hand.

Because she teases me with no mercy

and knows all my flaws

and still tells me she loves me.

Because sometimes she’s scared.

Because she wakes every morning

and shows up for the day,

even though she hates mornings,

though she has seen unspeakable things,

she wakes up, opens her hands,

her heart, her eyes, her ears,

and lets life fill her.

And the next day,

she does it again.

