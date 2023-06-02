

Delivered at the Telluride High School Graduation, June 2, 2023





I don’t know how to make sense of the story

of how Finn is here, although he is not.

How he lives in the deep soil of memory—

still running with you through the playground

your bodies bright streaks of joy,

cartwheeling across the green valley floor

and tap dancing on this stage,

traveling with you to Mesa Verde and Ecuador

and building computers and graphing equations and writing code,

swinging gulf clubs and debating politics

and dressing as a skyscraper in the Halloween parade.

Laughing in the hall and crying in his room.



I don’t know how it is we can crumple with grief

and still rise with hope, love, celebration.

And yet we do.

At the same time he is missed,

you, friends, grow more fully into yourselves

each one of you a sapling reaching not only toward light

but also reaching with your roots through the dark,

the necessary dark that anchors us, keeps us rooted in what’s real.



I don’t know how it is

we come to know our own lives better

because he took his, but we do.

We learn to trust that despite a great wound,

we can thrive, the way a tree grows around a gash,

trunk still strong, though a scar remains,

leaves still unfurling to gather sun.



I don’t know how we speak of sadness and joy

in the same breath, but we do.

Joy in coming together.

Joy in knowing heartbreak invites us

to become more spacious, more kind.

Joy in forging new dreams.

Joy in remembering the world as it was

and at the same time growing so bravely,

so beautifully into the world that is.

