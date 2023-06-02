Oh friends, I am ecstatic to share with you something new, fun and deeply meaningful. Guitarist Steve Law and I collaborated on a new album, Dark Praise, fourteen poems with music that honors the dark and how it opens us to creativity, passion, intimacy, revelation, dreaming, receptivity, self-discovery. The album will release on July 14, but it’s available for pre-order.

We’ve made videos of all 14 tracks, and here’s the first, “Teach Me the Dark.” with art by Marisa S. White. For audio only, and to download this track on streaming platforms, visit here.

Every other Friday, we’ll release a new video–which means I’ll be sending you new video links until December! Please share them!