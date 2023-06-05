We must go in search of enchantment.

René Magritte, “Surrealism in the Sunshine”







And so, my heart,

raw and torn,

went to the garden

and bid its hands

to dig in the soil

and plant zinnias,

lemon thyme, basil,

and osteopermum.

And what hurt still hurt—

but an hour later,

the heart emerged

raw and torn and

grateful for beauty.

All day, it remembered

the orange and purple petals,

the green scent of thyme,

the zinnias, their blossoms

so exuberant, the centers

surrounded by stars.

