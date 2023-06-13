In the mural, the field of sunflowers

is always in bloom, always golden,

always opening to face the world.

How could I, tonight, not remember

another evening two summers ago

when the light was honeyed

and I stood in this very spot with my son,

two daughters and husband,

and we smiled wide as sunflowers,

our stems tall, the petals of my heart

unfurling. The image still sits in a frame

on my shelf—the last photo I have

of my son. Tonight, when I stood before

all that blooming, I broke. God, it hurt,

but I did not resist the breaking.

I stood in the middle of all that beauty,

the beauty as real as the pain,

the pain as real as any beauty,

stood in the middle of all those flowers

and cried, I cried and broke and

felt myself opening, unfolding like a flower,

my petals doing what petals do.

