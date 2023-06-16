for Craig





It’s so human, the hand,

how it rises

to wave to a friend,

as if it is a direct extension

of the heart. Perhaps

that is why, in these days

of emojis and AI,

when you write to tell me

you wave each time

you drive past my house,

my hand rises to wave back,

though I don’t know where you are

or when’s the last time

you passed by my home,

but, here, friend,

wherever you are,

here’s my hand,

palm open, arm high,

not electromagnetic

but no less full

of song and light

this wave reaching

across the night.

