for Wendy Videlock





It’s all about the light,

she says, as we drive west

and notice one rock fin

standing apart from the rest,

radiant now in its relief.

You could drive right past it

four hundred times and not see it.



Let the heart do what light does—

help me notice new layers of beauty.

I turn to see her as she looks

at the rocks, face naked with awe.

She has always been lovely to me,

but tonight, my god, tonight.

