

That was the year our small family

strolled the closed-off streets

in Ridgway and listened

to mariachi and country

and a fabulous upright bass.

And my son was at ease,

my daughter content

my husband smiling.

And I remember thinking,

Remember this.



Two years later, I remember

my joy in the moment

now tethered to me like a shadow.

I remember sun warm on our backs.

I remember even then knowing

happiness doesn’t last.

I remember telling myself,

sweetheart, remember.

And I remember. It’s so beautiful

it hurts. I remember.

