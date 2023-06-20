





When the night is warm

and the magnolia blossoms

twine sweetness into the humid dark

and the summer-loud frogs

fill the night with strange song,

I notice you are not here.

I notice the silence

that walks beside me.

There is comfort in it,

the space where your body

might have been.

Perhaps the connection

is something I’ve fashioned

out of longing for connection.

Does that make it any less real?

I speak to you, ask you questions.

I don’t expect answers.

I get none.

All around me, the fireflies

charge the world

with their beautiful,

fleeting light.

