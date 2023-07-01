Poetry by Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer
Music by Steve Law
Art by Marisa S. White, “Drift into the Unknown”
Video by Tony Jeannette “I Want to Listen to Your Absence” is a track on DARK PRAISE, a spoken-word album that honors the dark and how it opens us to creativity, passion, intimacy, revelation, dreaming, receptivity, self-discovery and connection. “I Want to Listen to Your Absence” is available for download on Spotify, iTunes, and more. The album is available for purchase on Band Camp.
Wow! Wonderful combination of art, music and your always good voice with such a powerful poem. So nicely done!