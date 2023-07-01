Poetry by Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer

Music by Steve Law

Art by Marisa S. White, “Drift into the Unknown”

Video by Tony Jeannette “I Want to Listen to Your Absence” is a track on DARK PRAISE, a spoken-word album that honors the dark and how it opens us to creativity, passion, intimacy, revelation, dreaming, receptivity, self-discovery and connection. “I Want to Listen to Your Absence” is available for download on Spotify, iTunes, and more. The album is available for purchase on Band Camp.