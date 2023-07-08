

for Shawnee, my step-daughter, on her 40th birthday





How generously she let me into her life.

How we sang songs about Cowboy Joe in the car

and read books out loud on the couch.

I remember falling on the floor laughing

about a silly joke that wasn’t really funny,

except it hit us just right in the right moment.

To this day we laugh about Chesterfield.

I remember river trips and watching her

snowboard in a straight line down

the black diamond run, her sure path

the only track through the powder.

There are gifts we never could expect—

like the way a girl can make a home in our hearts

and never leave, her life like a flower

that someone else planted, and yet

I have been lucky enough to be part

of the garden soil that helps her grow.

And my god, she is beautiful as she grows,

beautiful as with tender hands,

she plants new flowers of her own.



