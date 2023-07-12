

with thank you to Joi Sharp





It’s like the scent of rain

after a month of drought—

the way it rises up and fills the lungs

and quiets the body

and softens the mind—

that’s what it’s like

when, after grasping

and spinning and reaching

and clenching, at last,

exhausted with my own fear,

I lay my hand on my own heart

and see through my thoughts

and practice loving

what is here beneath my palm:

this frightened woman

and the life that lives through her—

not a single promise that she will be safe,

but oh, as I press my hand

into the beat of her anxious heart,

I promise, she will be loved.

