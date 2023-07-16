





and the river is a long white stroke

of roiling and continuous surge,

and the grass, gone to seed,

wavers in the wind, then stills,

wavers, then stills, and the swallows

spiral, the leaf shadows spangle

and the ants braid a path

across the stones.

But I rhyme today with the cottonwood trunks,

my own body unmoving in the breeze.

It feels good in this moment

to be more tree than cloud,

more silence than song.

So easily, the stillness opens me,

softens me. How simple, really,

to do nothing. How is it I so often resist?

If there is no in me now, I do not notice it.

Stillness has made a home in me

and there seems to be nothing

the stillness refuses. Come,

it seems to say. There is room here

for everything. It opens me wider.

The world rushes in.

