



Because it is Thursday,

I miss you, which is to say

because I am alive, I miss you.

I miss you rolling in the grass,

your laughter rising like sunlight.

I miss your enormous shoes

piled beside the front door.

I miss how you wanted

and wanted and wanted.

I miss the knives of your words

when you were unhappy

and the cloud of your dissatisfaction,

the blushing dusk of your joy.

Tonight I crawl inside the missing

and sprawl there

like a woman washed up on shore,

spent, shocked, traumatized

and grateful, astonished

to still be alive.

