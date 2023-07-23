



Everywhere I turn,

the measureless sky,

wild open sky,

deep bluing,

unencumbered sky,

and how is it

it enters me

and fills my lungs

with vastness,

steeps my mind

in spaciousness,

slips immensity

into my cells,

and I, who

have been stone,

who thought I knew

something of

what a life is,

I feel myself dissolve

into blue

as if it’s the only

thing I could do.

When I leave,

the blue comes

with me.

