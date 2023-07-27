Celebrating the Art & Life of Vincent Van Gogh

Saturday, July 29

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. mountain time

Zoom

Join me and my beloved friend and creative partner Kayleen Asbo for our annual broadcast on the day of Van Gogh’s death, featuring the collaboration between my words and music written by Kayleen in response to Van Gogh’s paintings. This year we have a triumphant postscript to add, with heart warming and inspiring news from both the asylum at St. Remy where Vincent painted “Starry Night” and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam which is currently featuring an exhibition on Vincent’s last years in Auvers.

If you haven’t joined us before–I’ll just say this. It’s ecstatic. Full of history and respect and grief and beauty and vulnerability and madness and so much love, so much love. A weaving of biography, art, personal story, and devotion.

Register here on a sliding scale ($11-$44); also recorded for later viewing.