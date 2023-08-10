They are beautiful, the Japanese eggplant,

dangling beneath wide fringed leaves.

I love the way I need to search for them,

how they curl and swirl like amethyst earrings,

how they hide in surprise in the low shade.

I love the way they tangle in the basket,

how they refuse to lie flat on the grill.

Some things defy a linear process,

require me to go slow, to take note.

All afternoon, I move slower.

Not once do I wish it were any other way.



