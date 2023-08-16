While dancing barefoot in wet grass

with the dark all around us and

the star-bright sky above

and a song in the air and joy

and sorrow crashing through me

in equal force, it is only now

with tears running down my face

I realize the tears themselves

are the river where I can lay down

my burdens, these tears are the stream

that will never run dry, these tears

are the river where I will again

and again and again return to pray,

Oh sister, let’s go down, come on down,

and Hallelujah, at last I know the river

is nowhere if not in my heart,

and if there’s a river here,

then every moment is a baptism,

every moment a chance to be lifted,

to be healed.

