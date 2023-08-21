





The rental car headlights shine

on parallel white and yellow lines

as they curve and hairpin

and scale and wind

through moonless forests

and unlit glades. Beyond them,

I feel what I cannot see—

abysses that yawn beyond vision—

and I climb, and I climb,

I cling to my lines. I attend

the soft hymns of my daughter’s breath,

my husband’s breath.

Somewhere out there, a great

granite dome. Somewhere

out there, a meadow

with bubbling soda springs.

Somewhere, a valley

with hundreds of thousands of gallons

of clear water pluming and pouring,

a glorious roaring.

For hours, we twist through

invisible cliffs, my eyes trained

to the pavement before us.

Sometimes, a pinecone.

Sometimes, a branch. Sometimes,

a white flash of headlights.

I follow the lines as they turn,

as they swerve. We arrive

at a small room across the pass

with only the beauty we are.







