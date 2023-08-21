



for Karen, Lindsay, Sarah, and the other Rangers and Volunteers in Tuolomne Meadows





Marcelo says he’s interested in fasteners,

in nails. He likes thinking about how things

hold together. He’s a carpenter and a poet,

and it follows, his fascination with structure.

Because I am me, I think about love.

I think of the ranger station I saw at Yosemite,

the roof collapsed by heavy snows. I think

of the heap of picnic tables I saw,

metal legs twisted like pipe cleaners,

unable to hold up the weight of long winter.

Things fall apart. And yet.

I think of the rangers who love this place,

who return every year to shovel, to teach,

to clean, to rebuild, to organize, to guide—

their devotion essential as any screws,

as any glue, as mighty as high alpine weather.

Love, the force resilient enough

as the world falls apart

to hold what’s been broken together.

