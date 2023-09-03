



The night my son died

I was companioned by a song—

as if a record player had broken

or as if the angels of love and grief

could agree on only one song to sing.

Deep Peace, I heard,

unable to remember

a single other word to the song.

Deep peace. La la la la la la la.

Deep peace. La la la la la la la.

All night the two syllable lyric

infused itself into my blood,

tattooed itself into my heart,

invited me over and over and over

to let myself be found

by the peace that is always here.

Since that night, the song

attunes me to each moment.

I hum it while doing dishes,

while paying bills, while folding clothes.

I hum it when praying.

When weeping. When alone.

When I wake in the night and feel again

that clenching around my heart.

When I don’t know where to start.

Deep peace as I rest on the shores

of uncertainty. Deep peace

as the waves pull me back in.





to hear this song as sung by Libana, visit here.

