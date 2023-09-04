Walking the ridge when the sunset

is almost a memory, my daughter

and I make our way through the dark

and we sing an old tune taking turns

with the words and although we can’t see

the dirt road right beneath us, we trust

the road’s there as we step, step again, step again—

it is like that, this life, we lose sight of the path

but sometimes there’s singing,

and sometimes, a loved one’s beside you,

and how does this happen,

the dark’s no less dark,

and the path’s no less lost,

but your feet stay in synch as you step,

step again, step again.

