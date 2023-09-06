

September 6

Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Prim Library, Tahoe Talks

6-8 p.m.

Meeting the Tides of Life through Poetry

As part of the Tahoe Talks series sponsored by the University of Nevada, Reno–Tahoe, Rosemerry will read selections from her new book, All the Honey, and join the audience in a conversation about how to meet life in all of its paradoxical facets, exploring how creativity can alchemically transform the pain of profound loss into a source of brave beauty that calls us into deeper relationship with all that is. For more information, visit here, September 21

Cambridge, NY & Zoom

Battenkill Books

6-7:30 p.m.

On the International Day of Peace, join poet and anthologist James Crews and poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer IN PERSON at Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY. James will read from his new work and new anthology The Wonder of Small Things, and Rosemerry will read from her new collection All the Honey.

To join this conversation VIRTUALLY, register here.

September 23

Hanover, New Hampshire, & Zoom

The Howe Library

2-3:30 p.m. Eastern

Join Rosemerry and friends James Crews and Laura Foley as they celebrate awe and wonder through poetry. This hybrid event is both in person and on zoom. To register or for more information, click here.

September 28-October 1

Boulder, Utah

Cliffnotes Writing Workshop

One of my favorite literary events I have ever done is the Cliff Notes Writing Workshop in Boulder, Utah, and lucky me! I get to go back this year to teach with my beloved friends and heroes David Lee and Craig Childs! It’s a bouquet of sweet days in the high alpine desert at the edge of the Grand Staircase/Escalante … and it’s just plain heaven, friends. Intimate and joyful. No writing experience necessary. All levels welcome. I hope you can come.

Find the registration page here