for Bob Blesse





Not one single view outside the room,

but in every cabinet filled with wood

and metal type, a window into possibility.

Some places are magic because

of the splendor you see there.

Some are magic because

of all the latent stories waiting to be told.

Some are magic because

a person has infused every surface,

every project, every serif, every choice

with the courage to do something

vulnerable, valuable and beautiful,

then share it with the world.



