

Perhaps I wanted a sign—

an owl call. A meteor.

The brush of an invisible hand.

Instead, I got a sky full of stars

and an ear full of riversong

and the certainty that no matter

what happens or does not happen

in the world outside of me,

there is always, inside me,

a love that grows and changes.

Is it strange now, I am grateful

for nothing—the nothing

that teaches me

the most important thing of all.

