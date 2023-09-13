

with thanks to Erika Moss





She arrived with a dozen pears

she had gleaned from an orchard.

I place them in a scalloped dish

and sniff the naked air,

hungry for the scent of pear.

I think of gleaning,

the wisdom in gathering

what has been left behind.

how now, I glean memories

that at first were passed over

in favor of others that were sweeter,

or bigger, or more perfectly formed,

but now, it’s these smaller, harder

memories that sustain me.

I love walking the rows of the mind

and finding memories still hanging,

ready to be picked.

I gather them into the bowl of my heart.

How precious they are, every one.

