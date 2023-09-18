for my father





He was a large man, but soft,

his body no longer chiseled

from football, from youth.

To be held by him

was to be enveloped,

to be cradled, to feel wrapped

in his presence. He was soft.

Except, of course, when he wasn’t.

I had seen his anger turn steel,

turn sword. I knew the full weight

of his no. Perhaps that is why

I knew the great value of how soft

he was with me. I was shaped

as much by his tenderness

as I was by the firmness of his rules,

shaped by the warmth in his voice,

shaped by his gentleness

when I confessed my darkest shame.



One night, when I came to him, broken,

scared of the ways I had hurt others

and myself, he did not rail,

did not blame, did not speak in claws

or spears. He spoke in gauze,

in salve, in velvet cushion,

and though it would be years

before the wounds were healed,

the healing began that night.

In softness.



I remember, even now,

how he held me—

how his softness invited my own.

How I still feel him, holding me—

his softness, my softness.

our strength



