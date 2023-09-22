



In a quiet house

a woman can have

quiet thoughts,

can sit in the quiet

and let the quiet

inside. In a quiet house,

a woman can sit

on the couch

in a quiet room

and watch the leaves

out the window

as they do not move

in the wind

that is not there.

How quiet it is,

the kind of deep quiet

that makes a woman

slip into the quiet

as if it’s inevitable,

and the quiet seeps in

and fills her the way

water seeps quietly

into the sand,

and the house is quiet

and the air is quiet

and the woods are quiet

and the world is quiet

and the woman is quiet

until she rhymes

with quiet,

until she becomes

the attention

that meets the quiet

and the quiet

becomes her.



