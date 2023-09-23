I didn’t even see

the slender red salamander

curled in the middle

of the country road,

but Brad stopped to kneel

beside it and told us

if you pick them up

by the tail, they will lose

their tail—an attempt

to distract a predator

while the rest

of the body escapes.

So tenderly, he brushed

the small amphibian

into his open palm,

then gently placed it intact

in the wet grass beside the road.

If this day were a novel,

I’d say the morning walk

was foreshadowing.

Everywhere we went

there were hands

that opened in kindness—

to greet, to serve cake,

to hug, to wave—

as if everyone agreed it matters,

the way we treat each other.

How quickly we can fall apart

when threatened.

How easily, sometimes,

we are saved.



