

Perhaps it is the autumn light

that makes the walk up

this familiar old dirt road feel

so lucky, so fortunate? This is how



I want to meet life—as if

there is no way to contain all

the beauty so it leaks out and floods

the world with gold. Simply strolling



up this gravel road, already I

am less whatever I thought I was

and more what an autumn evening

is, something at the edge



of impossible. I want to know

the beauty that comes from

release, the radiance of loving what

is, and with tenderness, letting it go.

