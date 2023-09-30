How many wishes end this way,

like this gossamer froth of milkweed

matted with brittle brown bits.



I think of your beautiful heart,

how soft, how wounded it is.

Lately, almost everything makes me think



of your heart. I pick up

this white milkweed seed. Cradle it

in my palm, detritus and all.



I honor the beauty of your

wish. Matted as it is, bedraggled.

God, it’s so brave to wish.

