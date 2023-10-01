

Mrs. Johnson, newly married,

looked like a Charlie’s Angel,

and while the boys were in shop class,

she taught us girls to be women.

We learned to make white sauce

from butter, flour and milk.

Learned to sew stuffed animals by hand,

how to make skirts with a machine.

Learned to balance a book

on our heads while we walked,

and we learned

the proper measurements

for a woman: thirty five, twenty five, thirty five.

Mrs. Johnson wrapped the yellow tape measure

around her own chest, her own waist, her own hips,

proving herself.

Then she put two tape measures

on each table and told us to measure

the girl assigned to sit next to us.

Kim Fields. She wore Wrangers. Mascara.

Gold combs in her feathered hair.

She had a boyfriend. They’d kissed.

She ate lunch at the popular table.

I never wanted to be like her.

I totally wanted to be like her.

The smile on her lips was vicious

as she wrapped the cloth measure

around my chest,

her fingers tugging the strip tight

as I crumpled inside.

She smirked as she called out the numbers.

In pencil, I wrote twenty-eight on the handout,

filling in the top blank

that was supposed to represent me—

me, a textbook example

of unkissed, preteen prudery.

When it was my turn to measure Kim,

she grabbed the tape from my hands,

said, “Let’s see what a real woman is.”

She wrapped her own hands

around her puffed out chest,

the same hands that held

Louie Lloyd’s hands between class,

and she pushed out her breasts,

those same breasts

we all knew Louie Lloyd had touched.

“Thirty-five,” she sang out,

filling in her blank, her voice a ripe fist

that squeezed my flat chest even flatter.

I cared too much then about those blanks.

Months later, I, too, learned the pleasures of kissing.

But it was years before I learned

those were not the blanks that mattered.







