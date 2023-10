We think only of the one-note racket,

the sharp, harsh caw of crow that claws at silence

in warning or begging or a rallying cry.

But the crow, too, sings—

not like the Romeo warblers,

so that all can hear, no—

it blends soft cooing and rattles and growls

to woo as it nuzzles and ruffles and bows,

as if the crow knows that some songs

are better when shared so close

that the only one who can hear them

is the one for whom they are sung.