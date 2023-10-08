

To hold you the way

the shore holds

the river, this is how

I want to hold you—

that present, the way

skin holds the sweet

peach, the way lungs hold

air—that tender, that

gentle, that tight. Instead,

I hold you now

the way sky holds clouds—

too spacious, too distant,

too far, far away.

I want whisper near, breath

to ear, nigh as lullaby, want

cradle close, praise

close, soothe close, love

close, as if touch could make

everything right, want dream

close, promise close, close

as prayer, close as your

tear to my cheek.



