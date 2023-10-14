

I cannot hear it, the beep of the IV

or the tick of nurse’s pen on the chart

or the wheels of the gurney as they roll

into the operating room, can’t hear

the voice of the doctor or the anesthesiologist,

can’t hear the soft tide of her breath

as she drifts into blackness nor the dry

mumbling from her lips as she comes to.

So I listen to this room and the silence

that holds it, listen to the only words

that rise up in me.

I love you. I love you. I love you.

I whisper it into the silence

as if a thousand miles away she could hear them.

And then it is only silence.

It wraps its sound around me

soft as a mother’s embrace,

gentle and strong as wings that fold me in

until silence itself becomes prayer.

