

Thank you for helping her meet

this day, this night.

Though she needs you now

just to take a sip of water,

she was once a volunteer firefighter.

If you were grieving, she would

bake you sweet bread.

If you were struggling,

she would leave a gift at your door

with a kind letter but no name.

Thank you for being the one

who arrives to help this woman

who always rises to help another.

This is the way we guide each other,

like the geese who change leaders

at the apex of the V when one gets tired

or sick. Thank you for flying ahead today.

The distance we must go is long.



