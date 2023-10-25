

It’s the chill air, say the scientists,

that allows the nose to delineate

the musky smell of autumn,

not like the warm summer air

that traps and mashes

all the aromatic molecules together.

No, it’s the constricting nature of cold

that lets us pick out the sweet loam

of dried grass and peaty scent of sugars

breaking down in the leaves.



But it’s memory that says,

Isn’t this smell wonderful.

It’s the amygdala that relates it

to the childhood joy

of skipping through gutters of oak leaves

and the adult joy of jumping

in great piles of cottonwood leaves

with my son.



In this golden moment,

I’m every age I’ve ever been in the fall,

and every version of me basks

in low autumn light. This is how

I breathe in the fragrance of death

and decay and moldering,

and think isn’t it wonderful, this life.

