





When I was a girl, my father

would lie on his back, palms up.

I’d step barefoot into his hands

and slowly, slowly, he’d lift me.

I’d balance above him, floating

like an angel, like a circus star,

like a little girl who trusts her dad

to support her. Fifty years later,

I still feel his hands on my soles—

even this moment, I could rise.

