A Saint is someone who has become fully themselves and left a legacy of courage, compassion or creativity that has left a light to encourage us on our path.

—Kayleen Asbo



If, as my friend suggests,

a saint is someone

who has become fully themselves,

who offers us a light on our path,

then you, Dad, are a saint.

Saint of fishermen who stand

in freezing rain. Saint of fathers

of daughters who want to be poets.

Saint of grandfathers

who listen to their grandchildren’s stories.

Saint of ice cream lovers.

Saint of men who remember

to bring their wives flowers.

Saint of cars with loud horns.

Saint of those who giggle till they cry.

Saint of rummage sales

and all who fix everything with duct tape.

And you are the saint of the ones

who are in terrible pain

and yet wake up each morning

and bring kindness.

And you are the saint of the ones

with fathers who were cruel

and did not pass on that cruelty.

And you are the saint

of fathers who coach wrestling

to their sons.

The saint of fathers who cry

at their daughter’s plays.

The saint of this woman

who loves you,

saint of this woman

still learning to pray.

Like this: Like Loading...