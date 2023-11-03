



I needed today the soft voice of the man

from Bethlehem saying,

Put yourself in the pain of others.

Not in their shoes, but in their pain.

I needed to see his eyes

when he said it is olive picking season

and the families are too afraid

to go to the orchards.

I needed to hear it is the hardest

his life has ever been,

needed to hear his fear, his anger,

his willingness to wonder

again and again,

What does it mean to love your enemy?

I needed to see the open face

of the man in Israel as he listened,

needed to hear his gentle tone

as he rejected the phrase us vs. them.

Needed to hear the resolve in his voice

as he called for creating an us together.

And because in the arms of terror

these two men find ways to love,

I invite a war into my heart

and imagine myself on both sides,

imagine the ache that fuels the rage.

I don’t have to imagine fear, distrust.

It is in all of us, this war,

not somewhere far away.

It is for all of us to ask in every interface,

How do I love my enemy?

How do we become an us?