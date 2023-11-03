Oh friends, so many beautiful collaborations:
- Here are two beautiful pieces that touch on these difficult times, both set to music and narrated by my friend Michael R. Justice, the first on what we might wish we could offer our children in challenging times, the second on how the world (and love) rise up to meet us when we think we can’t possibly meet more grief.
- Here’s a poem in the fabulous journal Vox Populi about how the past and the present are so deeply intertwined, how love from the past can be so present for us now.
