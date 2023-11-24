at the Palais Montcalm





Just because I’ve been grateful before

doesn’t make today’s gratefulness any less true—

I think of Beethoven who fell in love

with a melody by Mozart,

then wrote seven variations for cello and piano—

one minor, one song-like,

three written in different times,

but each variation at heart the same.

I think of the joy on the young cellist’s face tonight

as he drew on the bow and plucked on the strings

as if this one performance were everything.

And so it is with gratefulness—

each time we express it, it matters the most.

Whether it’s a new expression

or a variation on a gratefulness theme

that we will again and again name.

Like gratefulness for family.

Gratefulness for friends.

Gratefulness for morning, evening.

For each scrap of peace.

For each chance to be grateful again.



If you are interested in listening:

* Seven Variations in E flat major for cello and piano is based on the aria Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen (“In men, who feel love”) from Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute.





