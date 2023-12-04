





Hiding inside the tough and blotchy skin,

is bright orange flesh that turns velvety,

creamy, fluffy and sweet when roasted

or baked or steamed. On this cold day,

the kabocha squash feels like proof

that goodness exists in places

we might not have predicted.

Hard places. Dull places.

Knobby and squat places.

I want to sing kabocha.

I want a voice that orange.

I want a trust in life

that earthy, that sweet.

Like this: Like Loading...