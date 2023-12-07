In those days when I didn’t know

how to live, a friend gave me

a cream of whipped roses

to smooth into my cheeks.

The scent helped me be

in my own skin.

Years later, it still comforts me,

scent of rose, palmarosa,

rose geranium.

It smells like resilience,

like generosity,

like love that continues to grow,

like a prayer carried by the wind.



