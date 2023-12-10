

It was like an ice floe in December,

when the river builds up a dam of ice

and then backs up,

and the pressure builds

until the river is powerful enough

to break the dam down.

This is how it was when,

sitting beside you in the car

and longing for closeness,

I felt it, my inner river churning

against the wall between us,

and I realized I’d created it

with my own coldness—

and then came the rush of warm tears

and the gush of a desperate “I’m sorry.”

And in an instant

the dam broke

and the car was bank full

with thick currents of laughter

and I was so grateful

for the one brave second

when the heart knew the truth—

how we move forward

when we see how we’ve made

obstacles of ourselves

and then use everything we’ve got

to bring them down.





